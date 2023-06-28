South Carolina women’s basketball schedule updates

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina women’s basketball team learned more about the 2023-24 season with the recent release of the slate of SEC opponents and ESPN’s announcement of the ACC-SEC Women’s Challenge.

As part of the ACC-SEC Women’s Challenge, the Gamecocks will travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina on Thu., Nov. 30. The game will be the first regular-season meeting between South and North Carolina since Dec. 18, 2013. Since then, the teams have met three times in the NCAA Sweet 16, playing in 2014, 2015, and during the Gamecocks 2022 run to their second National Championship. This season’s game will be the first matchup hosted by one of the teams since the Tar Heels were in Columbia on Jan. 4, 1989.

In the SEC season ahead, South Carolina will play NCAA Sweet 16 finisher Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky twice. Four more NCAA Tournament teams, Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Mississippi State, will also come to Colonial Life Arena this year. Vanderbilt is also on the Gamecocks’ home schedule.

For their away schedule, the Gamecocks will travel to NCAA champion LSU, Arkansas, Florida, Auburn, and Texas A&M.

The back-to-back reigning SEC Champion South Carolina has won seven league regular-season titles in the last 10 seasons, not finishing lower than second in that time. The Gamecocks added seven SEC Tournament titles in that time as well.

The Gamecocks’ 2023-24 schedule also includes previously announced games against Notre Dame on Nov. 6 in Paris and against Utah on Dec. 10 for the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase in Uncasville, Conn.

