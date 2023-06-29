Asheville police arrest burglar for second time

William Jeter Henson
William Jeter Henson(Asheville Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested for a burglary in the River Arts District for a second time.

According to the department, officers were called to the 35 block of Paynes Way around 2:15 a.m. for a suspect for a suspect vandalizing a business. Upon arrival, officers found the suspect matching the description hiding ina nearby bush.

Police said the business had a shattered window and an empty cash register. While continuing to investigate, officers found second business that also had a shattered window.

The department said William Jeter Henson, 42, was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

Henson was involved in a similar crime spree in February.

Henson is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility under an $8,000 secured bond.

