Bear reportedly threating public safety killed by officers in Elberton, GA,

A black bear (file)
A black bear (file)(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources )DNR) said a bear was recently killed in a residential area of Elberton after it reportedly became a threat to those around it.

Officials said officers from the Elberton Police Department went to the area after someone reported the bear.

According to officials, officers put down the bear after they arrived at the scene and determined it was causing imminent danger to the public.

DNR officials explained that typically law enforcement would contact DNR before euthanizing wildlife. However, they added, “If they believed the public was in danger, they did the right thing.”

DNR officials confirmed they were notified following the incident and are not currently investigating. Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

