Deputies warn residents about scammers sending fake tax letters

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are warning residents about scammers who are reportedly sending fraudulent letters regarding taxes.

Deputies said the letters claim that a tax lien had been filed at the Greenwood County Courthouse. They added that these letters are designed to trick residents into taking immediate action and often demand payment or personal information.

According to deputies, some scammers impersonated government officials to make the messages look more authentic.

Deputies stated that anyone unsure if a tax bill is legitimate should call the Greenwood County Tax Collector at 864-942-8525.

