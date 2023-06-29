Dispatch: Pedestrian hit by car overnight in Greenville

Pedestrian hit by car in Greenville County overnight.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch for the Greenville Police Department said a pedestrian was hit by a car overnight.

The incident took place along Rutherford Street and Poinsett Highway which is not far from the downtown area, according to dispatch.

Officials said someone was hurt but their condition is unknown that this time.

Stay tuned for more information.

