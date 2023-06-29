Email reveals new details about controversial library policy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Come Monday morning, Greenville County libraries will look different as a new temporary policy regulating displays takes effect.

The Board of Trustees approved the policy at a packed meeting on Monday, after complaints were made about the Pride Month bulletin board on display at the Travelers Rest Branch.

While the board crafts a new permanent policy, they voted to remove almost all displays from the branches.

FOX Carolina News obtained an email from sent from Greenville County Libraries director Bev James to each of the county’s branch managers about implementing the change:

Greetings, On Monday, June 26, 2023, the Library Board approved the following motion: “All displays, other than displays of new materials, are to be removed within a week, and no new displays may be mounted for 90 days or until further notice. Displays related to Library events are permitted if approved by the Executive Director.” Therefore, by the time you open to the public at 9am on July 3, 2023, please do the following: 1) Remove all library materials that are on display or being merchandised, unless they are new arrivals (i.e., library materials received by the location/unit within the last 6 months). · Wherever new materials are merchandised, they must be accompanied by a sign that reads “New Arrivals” and includes the excerpt from the Display of Library Materials and Promotional Information Policy: “The Library System offers resources that present a wide variety of views and opinions on current and historical issues. The inclusion of an item in the collection or a display does not represent an endorsement of its contents by the Library System.” Allowed signs will be provided to you by the Community Engagement Department. · Regarding new materials, please remember that per the Display of Library Materials and Promotional Information Policy: “Each display shall only include material classified for one age group: children, teens/young adults, or adults. Only materials classified for children are to be displayed in the children’s areas of Library System facilities. The selection of items to be displayed must be appropriate for all audiences regardless of the location of the display.” · If you are not using display furniture and/or accessories, such as acrylic trays on slat wall range end panels for the display of new arrivals, please store them. If you do not have space to store furniture at your location/unit, please email displays@greenvillelibrary.org. 2) Remove all content, except background paper/fabric, from foyer cases that is not related to Library System events or Summer Reading. 3) Remove anything on a bulletin board or interior window that is not related to Library System events or Summer Reading. 4) Remove any postings and decorations from public areas that are not Library System provided signage or directional/instructional information such as the Code of Conduct, SC library laws, etc. · Children’s manipulatives and mailboxes, Dewey Decimal posters, coloring sheets provided by the Youth Services Manager or Community Engagement Manager, and children’s book series info may remain in place. 5) If you are unsure about whether or not an item needs to be removed, please send your question(s) with a photograph of the item to displays@greenvillelibrary.org before July 3. 6) After you have completed all of the above, please send a photograph and description of any content related to Library System events or Summer Reading that remains to displays@greenvillelibrary.org. In your description, indicate where the content is located in your location/unit. I appreciate your cooperation in implementing these changes. Take care, Bev

FOX Carolina News asked lawyer and South Carolina ACLU senior advocacy strategist Joshua Malkin about the legality of the policy.

He said as it stands, the policy to remove displays does not violate First Amendment rights.

“Displays have been found to be government speech and because this policy is so sweeping and content neutral at this point we don’t think this does infringe on the first amendment,” Malkin said. “There’s content based restrictions of speech and then there are viewpoint based restrictions of speech.”

Malkin said viewpoint based discrimination is what typically violates the first amendment.

“So while I think those of us who have been following the situation understand the type of speech they’re hoping to restrict this policy facially does not exhibit viewpoint discrimination,” Malkin said.

Library Board of Trustees chair Allen Hill has said in meetings and in past interviews with FOX Carolina they are not trying to discriminate against anyone, but they don’t want the library promoting ideas either.

That’s why James’ email also said signs like these must accompany all new book displays saying the inclusion of an item does not mean the endorsement of its contents.

