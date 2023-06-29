Electrical fire sends smoke billowing from under New York City’s iconic Tiffany store

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue Thursday.
Firefighters responded to a fire at the Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue Thursday.(CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An electrical fire in a transformer that serves the Tiffany & Co. store on New York’s Fifth Avenue spewed thick gray smoke from under the iconic building on Thursday and caused two minor injuries, officials said.

The fire did not spread to the store itself, but firefighters evacuated about 100 people from the building as a precaution, Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Carlsen said. Two people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation, Carlsen said.

The fire was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. and was under control by noon, firefighters said. Videos posted on social media showed smoke billowing out from under the store, which had reopened in April after an extensive renovation. The videos showed firefighters battling the blaze with hoses.

Carlsen said the fire was in an underground transformer vault that provides power to the Tiffany building.

Alfonso Quiroz, a spokesperson for the utility Consolidated Edison, said the cause of the fire was under investigation. Quiroz said surrounding buildings did not lose power.

The Fifth Avenue store made famous by the 1961 movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is the flagship of the luxury retailer founded in 1837 by jeweler Charles Lewis Tiffany. The company was acquired by LVMH in 2021.

The Tiffany building is next door to Trump Tower, the headquarters of former president Donald Trump’s business.

A Tiffany spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
A Charlotte air traveler's experience as the only passenger on an American Airlines flight goes...
Flight passenger gets entire plane to himself after 18-hour delay
Three Charleston restaurants named best in U.S.
Two popular downtown Greenville steakhouses to temporarily close in July

Latest News

A stabbing attack injured two students and one professor at Canada's University of Waterloo....
Police say the stabbings of three people in a gender class in Canada were motivated by hate
Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France braces for another night of violence after the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old
Utility workers use a series of umbrellas as they attempt to stay in the shade while working on...
A deadly heat wave is blanketing the South and spreading east
A black bear (file)
Bear reportedly threatening public safety killed by officers in Elberton, GA
FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif....
Bed Bath & Beyond lives on!(line). Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt retailer and changes name