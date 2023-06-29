Firefighters responding to fire at Brevard business

BREVARD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Transylvania County Rescue Squad said crews responded to a structure fire in Brevard Wednesday night.

Officials said the fire began at a business along South Broad Street and shut down the road.

Fire at Brevard business (Transylvania County Rescue Squad)

According to officials, details are limited as crews work to extinguish the fire. We will update this story as officials give new details.

