Firefighters responding to fire at Brevard business

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT
BREVARD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Transylvania County Rescue Squad said crews responded to a structure fire in Brevard Wednesday night.

Officials said the fire began at a business along South Broad Street and shut down the road.

According to officials, details are limited as crews work to extinguish the fire. We will update this story as officials give new details.

