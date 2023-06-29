FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - Air Quality Alert followed by Friday storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wildfire smoke continues to drag air quality down, with strong to severe storms now looming for Friday.

First Alert Headlines

Hazardous air quality for sensitive groups today

Strong to severe storms possible Friday

Hit-or-miss storms and hot through Independence Day

Air Quality Alert until 8:00 PM Thursday (WHNS)

An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 8:00 PM for most of upstate South Carolina and all of western North Carolina, prompting a First Alert Weather Day as well. Concentrations of wildfire smoke have increased in lower elevations, and will be unhealthy for people with respiratory or heart conditions, as well as children and elderly folks. These groups especially should limit time outdoors today, but everyone should avoid strenuous outdoor activity if possible.

Wildfire Smoke Tracker (WHNS)

Beyond the smoky conditions, we expect mostly sunny skies to continue. Some uncertainty still exists around a cluster of thunderstorms moving out of southern Indiana, and what impacts, if any, it could have here. We will closely monitor the storms as they track southeast across Kentucky and Tennessee today, making an even arrival here if they even make it at all. Just keep in mind that evening storms are not entirely out of the question, but chances to appear low. Highs will remain on the hotter side today, topping the mid 80s to low 90s.

Severe Weather Outlook, Friday (WHNS)

We are also adding a First Alert Weather Day for Friday, as confidence is much higher for a round of strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening. Air quality is expected to improve with mostly sunny skies expected through mid-afternoon or so. Storms will roll in over the mountains between 3:00-6:00 PM, before progressing south into the Upstate between 6:00-10:00 PM. The storms could produce damaging winds and large hail in addition to torrential rain, which would not only be problematic for outdoor activities, but could cause problems for folks beginning travel for the long holiday weekend.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Friday (WHNS)

After a break in the storms for the first half of Friday night, a second round is possible before daybreak Saturday. Some of us may wake up to a few downpours or rumbles of thunder to start the day, with a pattern of afternoon hit-or-miss storms taking over through most of next week. Storms will not lead to all-day rainouts through Independence Day, but should be factored into your plans. Most events should still be in good shape, but some delays could occur depending on the timing of any storms. Keep an eye on the skies if you’ll be outdoors, and be ready to head for cover if storms head your way!

High Temperature Trend, Upstate (WHNS)

Staying cool and hydrated will be a must throughout the long weekend as well. A steady stretch of hot and humid weather will take us all the way through to at least Wednesday with highs running consistently in the upper 80s in the mountains and low 90s upstate. Add in dew points hovering in the ballpark of 70° and the heat will have a more oppressive feel. Heat indices could climb toward the mid and even upper 90s at times, so make sure to take it easy out in the heat and find shady spots whenever possible. Remember to hydrate with water !

Wildfire Smoke Tracker (WHNS)

