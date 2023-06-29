Greenville Police looking for 14-year-old who ran away from DSS custody

Chloe Weavil
Chloe Weavil(Greenville Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a 14-year-old girl has gone missing after running away from DSS custody on Wednesday.

Police said Chloe Weavil is five foot two and weighs around 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 864-271-5333.

