Halls Chophouse temporarily closing in July
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular restaurant in downtown Greenville is temporarily closing in July.
Halls Chophouse, located along South Main Street near Falls Park, will be closed for renovations July 3 through July 25.
In preparation for the work, the restaurant will close Sunday, July 2 at 3 p.m.
MORE NEWS: Road closures in place ahead of former President Trump’s rally in Pickens
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.