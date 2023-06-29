Halls Chophouse temporarily closing in July

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular restaurant in downtown Greenville is temporarily closing in July.

Halls Chophouse, located along South Main Street near Falls Park, will be closed for renovations July 3 through July 25.

In preparation for the work, the restaurant will close Sunday, July 2 at 3 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Road closures in place ahead of former President Trump’s rally in Pickens

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.