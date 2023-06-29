Human remains found in barrel floating in Upstate lake

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a barrel floating in a lake on Thursday.

Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about law enforcement on scene at Lake Thicketty. The coroner and sheriff’s deputies were called to the boat ramp near Trout View Road around 1:45 p.m.

“Deputies found the barrel near the shore and upon opening it found human remains,” Coroner Dennis Fowler said. “It appears the body had been in the container for a number of days.”

An autopsy is being performed to determine the person’s identity and how they died.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources, Cherokee County Emergency Management, and Spartanburg County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.

Deputies said they are actively investigating and tracking down numerous leads. Anyone with information about the death investigation is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

As of 5 p.m., law enforcement cleared the Lake Thicketty scene.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

