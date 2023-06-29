Neighbors speak out after storms cause lingering issues in Simpsonville

Frustration with the city is growing as Simpsonville residents continue to recover one week after heavy rains brought flooding to the area
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE S.C. (FOX Carolina)- A week after storms moved through the Upstate, the issues remain in some neighborhoods in Simpsonville.

“There’s a lot of families that we all try to look out for each other, and it hurts more than you can ever imagine,” said Alice Lees.

Lees lives along E. Yellow Wood Dr. in the city and had her basement and yard flooded. She says this wasn’t the first time it’s happened, and she wants the city to help fix the drainage problem.

“The older neighborhoods need to be revitalized because we’re a growing city, and if our neighborhoods aren’t revitalized and taken care of then it’s just going to get worse,” she said.

Last week’s storms left several issues in the city, including on Willowbranch Drive, where a culvert pipe washed out and caused a hole in the road.

“I think a little bit of the whole problem is the left hand is blaming the right, and the actual problem’s not being taken care of,” said one neighbor who lives right next to the sinkhole.

The city’s public works director says they are in the process of repairs, but neighbors like Georgette Narvaes, who is facing thousands of dollars in home repairs along E. Yellow Wood Drive, say their hopes are sinking fast.

“If I fix my fence and I fix my A/C then the next time we get rain it might just all wash away again. So what do we do, the level of help has to start at the top,” she said.

Several community members spoke about this issue at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

In that meeting, the mayor of Simpsonville says there are no good external sources of funding to fix the problem long-term.

