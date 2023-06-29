Road closures in place ahead of former President Trump’s rally in Pickens

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Road closures are expected to being Thursday night ahead of a big rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

City officials said the closures will impact a portion of East Main Street from Lewis Street to Court Street starting at 7 p.m. on June 29.

Surrounding streets will close early Saturday morning.

Those attending the rally should note that there is only one point of entry which is located in front of the McDonald’s on East Main Street.

The rally will begin at 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m.

