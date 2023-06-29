SC schools react to Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a decision prohibiting affirmative action, a practice used by highly selective universities in college admissions. It could be years, and many more court battles, before the full impact is realized.

For years, Furman has taken a comprehensive approach to recruiting and admissions that employs numerous and wide-ranging race-neutral measures to increase diversity of all kinds.

As a result, the number of students we enroll at Furman who identify as part of an underrepresented group is growing. We remain committed to the goals of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. And we strongly believe that a diverse student body taught by a diverse faculty and supported by a diverse staff contributes to Furman’s academic excellence and our contributions to society.

We will continue to use a review process for admissions within the law that considers a wide range of factors beyond the traditional academic measures of high school transcripts and test scores. And we will continue to foster an inclusive community where all feel welcome and have an opportunity to thrive, while we continue to find ways to ensure access for qualified students from all backgrounds.