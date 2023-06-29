Spartanburg School District 4 breaks ground on new high school

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Four broke ground on a new high school Wednesday.

District board members, staff and students gathered at the site to break ground on the new Woodruff High School with symbolic gold shovels.

“I am grateful to everyone who has worked so hard to make this dream a reality,” said Superintendent Rallie Liston.

The current high school holds about 825 students, but a new facility will be able to accommodate 1,800 students.

Middle school students would move in the current high school building, maintaining grades sixth through eigth. Fourth and fifth grades would move into the current middle school building. Second and third grades would remain in the elementary facility. However, first grade would move into the primary building.

School Board Chairman Tony Davis thanked all the groups for “making this day possible-most importantly- the Woodruff Community- as we break ground on this new building for the children of Woodruff!”

