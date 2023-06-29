Spartanburg School District 4 breaks ground on new high school

Spartanburg School District 4 breaks ground on new high school
Spartanburg School District 4 breaks ground on new high school(Spartanburg School District 4)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Four broke ground on a new high school Wednesday.

District board members, staff and students gathered at the site to break ground on the new Woodruff High School with symbolic gold shovels.

“I am grateful to everyone who has worked so hard to make this dream a reality,” said Superintendent Rallie Liston.

The current high school holds about 825 students, but a new facility will be able to accommodate 1,800 students.

Middle school students would move in the current high school building, maintaining grades sixth through eigth. Fourth and fifth grades would move into the current middle school building. Second and third grades would remain in the elementary facility. However, first grade would move into the primary building.

School Board Chairman Tony Davis thanked all the groups for “making this day possible-most importantly- the Woodruff Community- as we break ground on this new building for the children of Woodruff!”

MORE NEWS: Most Greenville County Schools to offer free lunch next academic year

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Persons of interest in shoplifting investigation at Ulta Beauty in Hartwell Village.
Deputies: $12K worth of cosmetics stolen from Upstate store

Latest News

Three Charleston restaurants named best in U.S.
Halls Chophouse temporarily closing in July
Halls Chophouse temporarily closing
Halls Chophouse temporarily closing
Pickens road closures for Trump rally
Road closures in place ahead of former President Trump’s rally in Pickens
Pickens road closures for Trump rally
Fire breaks out at Brevard business
Fire breaks out at Brevard business