Suspect charged after allegedly slashing man with box cutter in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly slashing a man with a box cutter.

Officers said they responded to North Anne Street at around 9:58 after some reported that two men were arguing.

According to officers, while they were on the way to the scene, one of the men became irate and started swinging a box cutter around, hitting the victim in the face.

Officers stated that they arrived at the scene and took the suspect, Aaron Morrison, into custody following a brief struggle. They added that the victim had cuts on his face but refused medical treatment.

Morrison was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill, resist/delay/obstruct, assault government officials, and disorderly conduct.

