Twin brothers arrested in connection to Upstate motel shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two arrests were made in connection to a shooting at a motel on June 19.

Deputies said on June 27, 25-year-old Tamarcus Willie Anderson and his twin brother Timothy Eugene Anderson were arrested for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said they learned that on June 19, the Anderson brothers were at the Super Lodge Motel when they got into an altercation with another person and during the confrontation, the twins shot at their intended target, however, missed and hit a bystander.

The bystander suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the Anderson brothers are currently in the Greenville County Detention Center on $100,000 bonds.

