Upstate man accused of using fake identity arrested after 17 years

Antran Hall
Antran Hall(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of using an alias has been arrested after hiding for 17 years.

According to deputies, Antran Hall was on the Most Wanted list by the sheriff’s office Fugitive Investigations Unit (FIU) for two Failure to Appear warrants.

The agency said Hall was originally tried and found guilty in his absence for cocaine trafficking and failure to stop for blue lights back in 2006.

Earlier in 2023, deputies said detectives found information about Hall using a fake name in Detroit, Michigan. On June 26, U.S. Marshals looked further into the lead and Hall was taken into custody the next day.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation shows Hall lived under a fake identity, even tricking his own wife and children that only knew him by his alias name.

Hall is currently inside the Wayne County Detention Center awaiting extradition.

