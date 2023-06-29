Upstate teacher chosen for national Holocaust education fellowship

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate high school teacher was one of 28 educators from across the country selected to participate in a fellowship about Holocaust education.

A Walhalla High School teacher, Stephanie Necessary joined the five-day course hosted by the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous (JFR)’s Alfred Lerner Summer Institute for Holocaust Educators.

The goal of the fellowship is for English and social studies teachers to work with noted Holocaust scholars and develop approaches to introducing information about Holocaust history to their students.

Below is the full list of 2023 Lerner Fellows:

Rebecca Giannelli from St. John Brebeuf School in Niles, IL

Emma Herr from Alabama Holocaust Education Center in Birmingham, AL

Rachel Reinhart from Alabama School of Fine Arts in Birmingham, AL

Amy Riggins from Douglas High School in Douglas, AL

Peter Wilson from UMS-Wright Preparatory School in Mobile, AL

Alexandra Young from Phillips Preparatory in Mobile, AL

Susan Burns from Palm Beach Gardens Community High School in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Kelly Warsaw from INSIGHT Through Education in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Paul Sauberer from Okeeheelee Middle School in West Palm Beach, FL

James Johnson from Forest Hill Community High School in West Palm Beach, FL

Angie DalBello from Mill Valley High School in Shawnee, KS

Kelly Pratt-Booth from Highlands High School in Fort Thomas, KY

Jennifer Reeder from Blue Springs High School in Blue Spring, MO

Alexis Eldridge from Cranford High School in Cranford, NJ

Mary Houghtaling from Kittatinny Regional High School in Newton, NJ

Danielle Purdy from Ocean City High School in Ocean City, NJ

Joseph Truisi from Cedar Drive Middle School in Colts Neck, NJ

Sarah Vanderheyden from Mullica Township School District in Elwood, NJ

Fredy Reyes from Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark, NJ

Julie Vaughn from Our Lady of Victory in Cincinnati, OH

Emily Loeb from Pittsburgh Holocaust Center in Pittsburgh, PA

Stephanie Necessary from Walhalla High School in Walhalla, SC

Kayla Stephens from Hand Middle School in Columbia, SC

Ingrid Patino from Holocaust Museum Houston in Houston, TX

Shawna Zak from Lamar Consolidated High School in Rosenberg, TX

Joshua White from White River Valley High School in South Royalton, VT

Beth Poole from Brier Terrace Middle School in Brier, WA

Michael Ready from Kalama Middle/High School in Kalama, WA

“There are three main goals of the JFR’s Summer Institute, which include: providing teachers with a graduate level course on the Holocaust; pedagogical connections with other teachers and their curriculum so they learn what has worked and what has not; and to give them additional resources for the classroom,” said JFR Executive Vice President Stanlee Stahl.

