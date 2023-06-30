Deputies charge Anderson mother with over 20 counts of child sexual abuse

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a mother from Anderson is in custody for more than 20 counts of child sexual abuse material.

According to deputies, the Department of Homeland Security started an investigation into the child exploitation case regarding a suspect who went by the name “Grace Little”.

The sheriff’s office said their detectives immediately began investigating a local woman in May. The unit seized evidence showing Tessla Brandy Smith received and possessed the material for some time.

Deputies said 29-year-old Smith is facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minor, third degree as well 11 counts of sexual exploitation of minor, second degree.

Smith was denied bond and remains in the Anderson County Detention Center.

