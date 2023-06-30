Deputies charge Anderson mother with over 20 counts of child sexual abuse

Tessla Brandy Smith
Tessla Brandy Smith(Anderson County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a mother from Anderson is in custody for more than 20 counts of child sexual abuse material.

According to deputies, the Department of Homeland Security started an investigation into the child exploitation case regarding a suspect who went by the name “Grace Little”.

The sheriff’s office said their detectives immediately began investigating a local woman in May. The unit seized evidence showing Tessla Brandy Smith received and possessed the material for some time.

Deputies said 29-year-old Smith is facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minor, third degree as well 11 counts of sexual exploitation of minor, second degree.

Smith was denied bond and remains in the Anderson County Detention Center.

MORE NEWS: Upstate couple donates boat to high school bass fishing team

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found inside barrel at lake
Human remains found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
Three Charleston restaurants named best in U.S.
Two popular downtown Greenville steakhouses to temporarily close in July
Pedestrian hit by car in Greenville
Coroner identifies man hit by car while lying in Greenville roadway
Omaha police confirmed Kidus, 6, died Wednesday after the near-drowning at Fun-Plex on Sunday...
6-year-old removed from life support days after water park accident
Peterson Jean-Baptiste
Man blackmailed teens for child porn, forced them to pose with animals

Latest News

1 dead following reported ‘road rage’ shooting in Anderson
Solicitor deems deadly road rage shooting in Anderson as ‘justifiable homicide’
Kathy and Jimmy Scott
Upstate couple donates boat to high school bass fishing team
Upstate couple donates boat to high school bass fishing team
The popular condiment Sriracha hot sauce is in short supply and restaurants are trying to make...
Prices of Sriracha spiking? Here’s a homemade recipe: