Deputies, dive team searching for missing teen in Anderson County

FOX Carolina News is following breaking news.
FOX Carolina News is following breaking news.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and a dive team are responding to a search for a missing teenager.

A viewer reached out to FOX Carolina about law enforcement on scene of a missing persons case on Sunny Shore Lane.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said emergency management and detectives are on scene along with deputies and the dive team.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found inside barrel at lake
Human remains found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
Three Charleston restaurants named best in U.S.
Two popular downtown Greenville steakhouses to temporarily close in July
Pedestrian hit by car in Greenville
Coroner identifies man hit by car while lying in Greenville roadway
Omaha police confirmed Kidus, 6, died Wednesday after the near-drowning at Fun-Plex on Sunday...
6-year-old removed from life support days after water park accident
Peterson Jean-Baptiste
Man blackmailed teens for child porn, forced them to pose with animals

Latest News

Robert Timothy Gray II
31 Arrested During 12-Hour Roundup in Laurens County
Former President Trump to appear at Independence Day celebration in Pickens
Former President Trump to appear at Independence Day celebration in Pickens
Tessla Brandy Smith
Deputies charge Anderson mother with over 20 counts of child sexual abuse
FOX Carolina News is following breaking news.
FOX Carolina Breaking News Live Streaming