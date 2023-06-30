Deputies, dive team searching for missing teen in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and a dive team are responding to a search for a missing teenager.

A viewer reached out to FOX Carolina about law enforcement on scene of a missing persons case on Sunny Shore Lane.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said emergency management and detectives are on scene along with deputies and the dive team.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.