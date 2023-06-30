Deputies responding after suspect barricades himself inside Greenville Co. apartment

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to Eagle Trace Apartments after a suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Deputies said they responded to the apartment complex along Lakeside Road after someone called 911 around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday.

According to deputies, they tried to make contact with the suspect, Joshua Sanders, but he took off running into the apartment.

Deputies state that they are still investigating the situation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.