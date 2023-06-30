Deputies responding after suspect barricades himself inside Greenville Co. apartment

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to Eagle Trace Apartments after a suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Deputies said they responded to the apartment complex along Lakeside Road after someone called 911 around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday.

According to deputies, they tried to make contact with the suspect, Joshua Sanders, but he took off running into the apartment.

Deputies state that they are still investigating the situation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

