Deputies searching for missing minor in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Isaac Jessamine, a missing minor from Anderson County.

Deputies said Jessamine was last seen at the Ingles along Highway 24 on June 28 at around 3:30 p.m. They added that he was wearing his employee uniform.

Anyone with information regarding Jessamine is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-08533. People can also submit tips anonymously at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

