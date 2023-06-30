Families of serial killer’s victims file lawsuit against Academy Sports

Kohlhepp victims' lawsuit against Academy Sports could head to trial
Kohlhepp victims' lawsuit against Academy Sports could head to trial
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The families of some of the victims killed by convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp are moving forward with their lawsuit against the store that sold the firearms to the man who provided them to Kohlhepp.

The families of Charlie Carver, Meagan Coxie and Johnny Coxie filed the lawsuit against Academy Sports in 2019 but said it was delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit alleges that the store was negligent in selling guns to Dustan Lawson, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to charges related to illegally supplying Kohlhepp with firearms.

Kohlhepp is currently serving a life sentence in prison after admitting to killing at least seven people.

According to the families, the trial date for the lawsuit is set for sometime in November. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found inside barrel at lake
Human remains found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
Three Charleston restaurants named best in U.S.
Two popular downtown Greenville steakhouses to temporarily close in July
Pedestrian hit by car in Greenville
Coroner identifies man hit by car while lying in Greenville roadway
Omaha police confirmed Kidus, 6, died Wednesday after the near-drowning at Fun-Plex on Sunday...
6-year-old removed from life support days after water park accident
Peterson Jean-Baptiste
Man blackmailed teens for child porn, forced them to pose with animals

Latest News

Bear killed by law enforcement in Elberton
Bear killed by law enforcement in Elberton
Vigil held for two boys killed in dirt bike crash
Vigil held for two boys killed in dirt bike crash
Kohlhepp victims' lawsuit against Academy Sports could head to trial
Kohlhepp victims' lawsuit against Academy Sports could head to trial
Tiffany Carroll pardon request
Family, lawmaker asks for release of Greenwood woman in prison