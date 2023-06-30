Family, lawmaker asked for release of Greenwood woman in prison for manslaughter

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Family, friends, and supporters of Tiffany Carroll are coming together to call for the release of the mother of five.

The Greenwood native is serving a 15-year sentence in the 2017 death of her abusive boyfriend.

“We’re calling for the release and exoneration of Tiffany Carroll,” said Rep. John McCravy.

For three and a half years, Carroll’s family has been hoping she can come home.

“My family grieves every day. We are in pain and sorrow,” said her sister Brenda McCullough.

In 2019, Carroll pleaded guilty but mentally ill to manslaughter in the death of William Jamal Johnson.

Carroll stabbed Johnson while the two were fighting.

After her arrest, a licensed clinical psychologist reported Carroll was in a “cycle of violence” and diagnosed her with Battered Woman Syndrome.

“We can’t say enough times that Tiffany was a victim of domestic violence,” said Meg’s House Executive Director Alice Hodges.

Carroll’s former second-grade teacher Mary Ann Wingard reconnected in recent years with Carroll and brought her case to the attention of Rep. McCravy.

“I noticed she looked very sad and very tired, but she was the same sweet person that I had known as a student,” said Wingard.

“The more I looked at it, the more I became convinced that the only way justice could be served is to free Tiffany from prison,” added McCravy.

McCravy is applying for a pardon for Carroll and says he has spoken with the eighth circuit solicitor, who reportedly told him he has no objections to a pardon and would even write a letter of support.

“She was not herself, she was not the (Tiffany) that we know, and we want her home, and she should be home with her family,” said McCullough.

McCravy says he could file the pardon paperwork as soon as next week. According to the SCDPPPS, it typically takes 7-9 months after pardon applications are submitted for a hearing date to be scheduled.

Carroll is also eligible for parole, and McCravy says she will have a hearing later this year.

