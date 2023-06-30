FIRST ALERT - Severe storms possible today and Saturday with high weekend heat

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - From air quality to potentially severe storms, we have plenty to keep an eye out for this weekend.

First Alert Headlines

First Alert Weather Days today and Saturday for potential severe storms

Air Quality Alert remains in effect today for portions of the mountains

Potentially dangerous heat this weekend

First Alert Weather Day Headlines (WHNS)

Today is a First Alert Weather Day, as we prepare for potential severe storms this afternoon and evening. A cluster of thunderstorms moving out of eastern Tennessee will spread a few showers and storms our way through late-morning, but these are expected to remain below severe limits. Still, we will face some travel difficulties as a result so stay alert on the roads.

Air Quality Alert in effect until midnight. (WHNS)

An Air Quality Alert is also in effect until midnight for the following counties in North Carolina: BUNCOMBE, MADISON, McDOWELL, MITCHELL, POLK, RUTHERFORD, YANCEY. This applies to elevations above 4,000 feet, where air will be unhealthy for people in sensitive groups. People with respiratory or heart issues, as well as children and the elderly should continue to limit time outdoors.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Friday (WHNS)

A new round of scattered showers and storms is expected to begin firing around mid-afternoon, and will likely carry through to about 9:00 PM or so this evening. These storms will have the greater risk of becoming severe with the main concerns being damaging winds and large hail. Frequent lightning and heavy rain are also likely, so make sure to stay weather aware this afternoon and evening, and be ready to head for shelter quickly if you plan on being outside.

Severe Weather Outlook, Friday (WHNS)

Storm Threats, Friday & Saturday (WHNS)

A challenge we continue to face with the forecast is how complexes of storms that keep developing over parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana will impact our area. A large degree of uncertainty exists today and tomorrow as to when and where these storms will develop and how they will behave, so we will be monitoring all of them closely and updating you as we can. Just be aware that storms could pass through the region at any time day or night over the next 24-48 hours.

Severe Weather Outlook, Saturday (WHNS)

Saturday will also be a First Alert Weather Day, with another round of strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon and evening. After a mostly sunny morning, high heat and humidity will help to fuel these afternoon storms starting around 1:00-2:00 PM in the mountains. From there, the storms may intensify a bit as they slip south across the Upstate between 3:00-7:00 PM. Current timing suggests that the storms should be gone in time for fireworks shows happening on Saturday evening, but events going on beforehand are more likely to be impacted. As with today, be ready to head for shelter quickly at the first sign of storms.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Saturday (WHNS)

A mix of sun and clouds with hit-or-miss afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be the crux of the forecast all the way through to Thursday. Severe weather potential drops off beginning on Sunday, but you’ll still want to factor the storm potential into your plans.

Heat Index Forecast, 4:00 PM Saturday (WHNS)

High heat and humidity will be a big concern over the next several days, so staying cool and hydrated will be a must. This will be especially true on Saturday and Sunday, when highs are expected to range from the upper 80s to mid 90s. Humidity will be running high as well, with dew points reaching oppressive levels in the low 70s. The combination of the heat and humidity will push heat indices well into the 90s regionwide, with locations in the Upstate and NE Georgia feeling closer to the upper 90s or even triple-digits.

Heat Index Forecast, 3:00 PM Sunday (WHNS)

In addition to keeping an eye out for storms, seek shady areas whenever possible outdoors and try to avoid anything to strenuous. Remember to hydrate with water !

