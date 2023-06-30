FOX Carolina Breaking News Live Streaming

CLICK PLAY ABOVE TO WATCH LIVE, BREAKING NEWS

Live or on-demand, FOX Carolina News has your latest breaking news, weather, and traffic available 24/7.

You can watch FOX Carolina’s live breaking news and events coverage in the video player at the top of this article, or in our mobile and streaming apps.

Between breaking news events, you will see weather or traffic cameras in the feed.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.