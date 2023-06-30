Janitor turns off lab freezer because of ‘annoying alarms,’ destroys decades of research

The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it...
The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it warning not to do anything to it while it undergoes emergency repairs.(fstop123/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, N.Y. (CNN) - More than 20 years of scientific research is down the drain.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York says a janitor turned off a lab freezer after hearing multiple “annoying” alarms.

Decades of research, including cell cultures and specimens were ruined.

According to the school, the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it warning not to do anything to it while it undergoes emergency repairs.

The school says a safety lock box had been installed around the freezer’s outlet and socket. So, the janitor flipped the circuit breaker, turning the freezer off.

The school is suing the janitor’s employer, Daigle Cleaning Systems, for more than $1 million in damages and legal fees.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute blames the company, not the contracted worker himself, claiming it failed to properly train and supervise him.

The institute says a janitor should be trained to not try to fix an electrical issue.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Fetzer arrested after body found in barrel floating in Lake Thicketty in Cherokee County,...
Man charged after body found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
Three Charleston restaurants named best in U.S.
Two popular downtown Greenville steakhouses to temporarily close in July
Pedestrian hit by car in Greenville
Coroner identifies man hit by car while lying in Greenville roadway
Suspect barricades himself inside Greenville Co. apartment
Deputies responding after suspect barricades himself inside Greenville Co. apartment
Omaha police confirmed Kidus, 6, died Wednesday after the near-drowning at Fun-Plex on Sunday...
6-year-old removed from life support days after water park accident

Latest News

FILE - A person walks past the Fox News Headquarters in New York on April 12, 2023. Fox News...
Fox News settles with former Tucker Carlson producer who testified in Dominion case for $12 million
Deputies and dive team searching for missing teen on Sunny Shore Lane in Anderson.
Deputies, dive team searching for missing teen in Anderson County
Deputies, dive team searching for missing teen in Anderson County
A new schedule is in effect for Texas USPS mail carriers following an employee's death in...
Postal Service enacts new start times for Texas mail carriers after employee dies in heat
Eric Fetzer arrested after body found in barrel floating in Lake Thicketty in Cherokee County,...
Man charged after body found in barrel floating in Upstate lake