Laurens Co. deputies arrest 31 during warrant roundup

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says 31 people are now in custody following a 12-hour warrant roundup.

Deputies say warrants included those from Family Court, Magistrates Office, and General Sessions.

A total of 42 warrants were served and four were recalled by the issuing court, officials say.

Deputies say the following people were taken into custody:

Georgette Anderson: Family court bench warrant

Jacob Byrd: Family court bench warrant

Alfred Beck: Fire/regulation of fires on certain lands, chapter violation 1st offense

Barry Davis: Driving under the influence less than .10 1st offense; driving under suspension, license not suspended for dui 1st offense; driving without a license 1st offense; pedestrian under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway

Matthew Edge: Assault & battery 2nd degree

Robert Gray: Family court bench warrant

Christina Green: Domestic violence 1st degree

William Haupfear: Driving under the influence, less than .10, 1st offense

Gary Henry: Use of 911 number unlawfully

Henry Higgins: Domestic violence 2nd degree

Roger Knight: Family court bench warrant

Belinda Leake: Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued

Jacob Lyons: Nuisance

Andrew McGowan: Driving under suspension, license not suspended for dui 1st offense

Alphonso McMorris: Driving under the influence, less than .10, 1st offense; driving under suspension, license not suspended for dui 1st offense

Kendall McDowell: Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death 1st offense; drugs/poss. of narc. in schedule i(b),(c),lsd & schedule ii 2nd offense; driving under suspension, license not suspended for dui 2nd offense; use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued

Brenda Oswalt: Report/filing a false police report of a misdemeanor violation

Marques Prevost: Unlawful carrying of pistol

James Roth: Poss. of other controlled sub in sched i to v 1st offense

Jermaine Suber: Driving under the influence, less than .10

Ronald Smith: Unauthorized soliciting for ride, employment, etc. on highway; public disorderly conduct

Carol Salinas: Obstructing justice

Stanley Smith: Driving without a license 1st offense

James Storey: Family court bench warrant; family court bench warrant; breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Sammie Thompson: Driving under the influence, less than .10, 2nd offense

Linda Thompson: Poss. of narc. in schedule i(b),(c), lsd & schedule ii 1st offense

Rashad Wallace: Family court bench warrant

Jasmine Young: Driving under suspension, license not suspended for dui, 3rd or sub offense

Roderick Young: Manuf., poss of other sub. in sch. i,ii,iii or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. 2nd offense; failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death 1st offense

Ellis White: Driving under suspension, license not suspended for dui 2nd offense

Gene Watson: Breach of peace, aggravated in nature; malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

