Laurens Co. deputies arrest 31 during warrant roundup

31 suspects were arrested in a 12-hour warrant roundup. Left to right: Gene Watson, Brenda Oswalt, Belinda Leake(Laurens Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says 31 people are now in custody following a 12-hour warrant roundup.

Deputies say warrants included those from Family Court, Magistrates Office, and General Sessions.

A total of 42 warrants were served and four were recalled by the issuing court, officials say.

Deputies say the following people were taken into custody:

Caption
  • Georgette Anderson: Family court bench warrant
  • Jacob Byrd: Family court bench warrant
  • Alfred Beck: Fire/regulation of fires on certain lands, chapter violation 1st offense
  • Barry Davis: Driving under the influence less than .10 1st offense; driving under suspension, license not suspended for dui 1st offense; driving without a license 1st offense; pedestrian under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
  • Matthew Edge: Assault & battery 2nd degree
  • Robert Gray: Family court bench warrant
  • Christina Green: Domestic violence 1st degree
  • William Haupfear: Driving under the influence, less than .10, 1st offense
  • Gary Henry: Use of 911 number unlawfully
  • Henry Higgins: Domestic violence 2nd degree
  • Roger Knight: Family court bench warrant
  • Belinda Leake: Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
  • Jacob Lyons: Nuisance
  • Andrew McGowan: Driving under suspension, license not suspended for dui 1st offense
  • Alphonso McMorris: Driving under the influence, less than .10, 1st offense; driving under suspension, license not suspended for dui 1st offense
  • Kendall McDowell: Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death 1st offense; drugs/poss. of narc. in schedule i(b),(c),lsd & schedule ii 2nd offense; driving under suspension, license not suspended for dui 2nd offense; use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
  • Brenda Oswalt: Report/filing a false police report of a misdemeanor violation
  • Marques Prevost: Unlawful carrying of pistol
  • James Roth: Poss. of other controlled sub in sched i to v 1st offense
  • Jermaine Suber: Driving under the influence, less than .10
  • Ronald Smith: Unauthorized soliciting for ride, employment, etc. on highway; public disorderly conduct
  • Carol Salinas: Obstructing justice
  • Stanley Smith: Driving without a license 1st offense
  • James Storey: Family court bench warrant; family court bench warrant; breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
  • Sammie Thompson: Driving under the influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
  • Linda Thompson: Poss. of narc. in schedule i(b),(c), lsd & schedule ii 1st offense
  • Rashad Wallace: Family court bench warrant
  • Jasmine Young: Driving under suspension, license not suspended for dui, 3rd or sub offense
  • Roderick Young: Manuf., poss of other sub. in sch. i,ii,iii or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. 2nd offense; failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death 1st offense
  • Ellis White: Driving under suspension, license not suspended for dui 2nd offense
  • Gene Watson: Breach of peace, aggravated in nature; malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

