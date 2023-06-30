Laurens Co. deputies arrest 31 during warrant roundup
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says 31 people are now in custody following a 12-hour warrant roundup.
Deputies say warrants included those from Family Court, Magistrates Office, and General Sessions.
A total of 42 warrants were served and four were recalled by the issuing court, officials say.
Deputies say the following people were taken into custody:
- Georgette Anderson: Family court bench warrant
- Jacob Byrd: Family court bench warrant
- Alfred Beck: Fire/regulation of fires on certain lands, chapter violation 1st offense
- Barry Davis: Driving under the influence less than .10 1st offense; driving under suspension, license not suspended for dui 1st offense; driving without a license 1st offense; pedestrian under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
- Matthew Edge: Assault & battery 2nd degree
- Robert Gray: Family court bench warrant
- Christina Green: Domestic violence 1st degree
- William Haupfear: Driving under the influence, less than .10, 1st offense
- Gary Henry: Use of 911 number unlawfully
- Henry Higgins: Domestic violence 2nd degree
- Roger Knight: Family court bench warrant
- Belinda Leake: Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
- Jacob Lyons: Nuisance
- Andrew McGowan: Driving under suspension, license not suspended for dui 1st offense
- Alphonso McMorris: Driving under the influence, less than .10, 1st offense; driving under suspension, license not suspended for dui 1st offense
- Kendall McDowell: Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death 1st offense; drugs/poss. of narc. in schedule i(b),(c),lsd & schedule ii 2nd offense; driving under suspension, license not suspended for dui 2nd offense; use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
- Brenda Oswalt: Report/filing a false police report of a misdemeanor violation
- Marques Prevost: Unlawful carrying of pistol
- James Roth: Poss. of other controlled sub in sched i to v 1st offense
- Jermaine Suber: Driving under the influence, less than .10
- Ronald Smith: Unauthorized soliciting for ride, employment, etc. on highway; public disorderly conduct
- Carol Salinas: Obstructing justice
- Stanley Smith: Driving without a license 1st offense
- James Storey: Family court bench warrant; family court bench warrant; breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
- Sammie Thompson: Driving under the influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
- Linda Thompson: Poss. of narc. in schedule i(b),(c), lsd & schedule ii 1st offense
- Rashad Wallace: Family court bench warrant
- Jasmine Young: Driving under suspension, license not suspended for dui, 3rd or sub offense
- Roderick Young: Manuf., poss of other sub. in sch. i,ii,iii or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. 2nd offense; failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death 1st offense
- Ellis White: Driving under suspension, license not suspended for dui 2nd offense
- Gene Watson: Breach of peace, aggravated in nature; malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
