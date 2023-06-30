Murder suspect wanted after man shot to death in car in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said they have signed warrants for a murder suspect after a shooting more than three months ago.

Brian Harris, 21, was found shot to death in a car in front of Sunny’s Market on Westview Boulevard on March 26.

On Friday, police said they identified the suspect as Donchevell Ja’Von Briggs. Briggs is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He has not yet been taken into custody.

Anyone with information Briggs’ whereabouts is asked to call Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065.

