Naomi Campbell welcomes 2nd child at age 53: ‘It’s never too late to become a mother’

FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du...
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023.(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Supermodel Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second child at age 53.

Campbell announced the birth of her son in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God,” she captioned the photo, in part. “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

The model is also the mom to a 2-year-old girl, who she welcomed in May 2021 at age 50.

In an interview with British Vogue last year, Campbell said that she encourages her older friends not to rule out having children later in life.

“I’m telling them all, do it! Don’t hesitate!” She told the magazine.

Campbell did not announce the name of her son, and she has kept her daughter’s name private since she was born.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found inside barrel at lake
Human remains found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
Three Charleston restaurants named best in U.S.
Two popular downtown Greenville steakhouses to temporarily close in July
Pedestrian hit by car in Greenville
Coroner identifies man hit by car while lying in Greenville roadway
Omaha police confirmed Kidus, 6, died Wednesday after the near-drowning at Fun-Plex on Sunday...
6-year-old removed from life support days after water park accident
Peterson Jean-Baptiste
Man blackmailed teens for child porn, forced them to pose with animals

Latest News

U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Prosecutors in Rep. George Santos’ case say they have given his defense over 80K pages of material
FILE - Alan Arkin poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film...
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ actor, dies at 89
Facials for a Fraction of the Price
FILE - Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the...
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says Bud Light didn’t support her during backlash
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie...
The Supreme Court will decide if some judges have gone too far in striking down gun restrictions