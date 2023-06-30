Panthers-Charlotte current stadium agreement ends. Could the Panthers relocate?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The contract keeping the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte ended Friday.

That doesn’t mean the team is preparing to find a new home, but the penalties Panthers owner David Tepper would face for relocating the team are now substantially less.

The City of Charlotte and the Panthers signed their current agreement in 2013. There were several tethers keeping the team in Charlotte that lasted until the end of the 2022 season. Now the team wouldn’t face any penalties for moving.

However, if the team moves between now and 2027 Charlotte taxpayers would be allowed to buy the stadium from Tepper Sports at “fair market value.”

A Tepper Sports and Entertainment spokesperson and a spokesperson for the City of Charlotte provided statements in the current negotiations and commitment to keeping the team in the Queen City.

TSE Spokesperson - “The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC are integral to the fabric of Charlotte and the Carolinas. Bank of America Stadium serves as a community asset that delivers world-class sports and entertainment to the area and we are proud to be a primary driver of economic development in uptown Charlotte and throughout the region.”

City of Charlotte Spokesperson - “Tepper Sports and Entertainment have proven their commitment to Charlotte over the years by investing in our communities and bringing Charlotte FC to our city and making upgrades to Bank of America stadium. The Teppers and their organization have been outstanding allies, with investments in Charlotte that reach far beyond the field. We are optimistic about the future of our partnership”

