Prices of Sriracha spiking? Here’s a homemade recipe:

The popular condiment Sriracha hot sauce is in short supply and restaurants are trying to make do without it.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The prices of Sriracha are spiking due to supply problems.

Huy Fong Foods, the manufacturer of the sauce, said the company has had a shortage of the key ingredient, the spicy chili peppers, for the past three years.

Here’s a homemade Sriracha recipe:

  • 1 seeded and chopped medium red bell pepper
  • 3 peeled garlic cloves
  • 2 teaspoon of red pepper flakes
  • 1 teaspoon of maple syrup or honey (or other sweetener of choice)
  • 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt
  • 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 small habanero pepper
  • 1 tablespoon of tomato paste

To make the homemade Sriracha you will first need to blend everything but the tomato paste in blender or food processor. Briefly cook the tomato paste in a small pan for five minutes while repeatedly stirring. Then, add the tomato paste to the ingredients in the blender and blend again until mixed well.

You can use the homemade Sriracha or put in a container and refrigerate.

