Standup comedian’s plane makes emergency landing in NC

Gabriel Iglesias
Gabriel Iglesias(Augusta Entertainment Complex)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDREWS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Standup comic and actor Gabriel Iglesias said his private jet had to make an emergency landing in Cherokee County, North Carolina on Friday.

Iglesias, star of the Netflix sitcom Mr. Iglesias, posted a video to Facebook shortly before 3:30 p.m. saying the jet skidded off the runway and ended up in a field in Andrews. His “Don’t Worry, Be Fluffy” tour is scheduled to stop at Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center at 9 p.m. on Friday.

“Everyone is ok but shaken up,” he wrote. “Happy to be alive. I love u all.”

Iglesias also hosted Stand Up Revolution on Comedy Central, voiced Speedy Gonzalez in Space Jam: A New Legacy, and played Tobias in Magic Mike.

There is no word yet on what prompted the emergency landing.

