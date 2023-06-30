“Unbearable visitor”: bears keep coming to upstate woman’s home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Caught on camera! One Upstate woman said Black bears keep showing up on her property.

Linda Chambers lives in Barea. She tells Fox Carolina News, bear sightings started this time last summer. Chambers has lived in her home for almost 20 years and never been afraid of going outside until now.

“It’s terrifying, I’m 75 years old or will be, where in the world would I go? I can’t run from one. I used to walk up and check our mail cause it’s up on the road, and I would walk up there and check it and come back. But now I’m too scared to even walk up the driveway during the day.”

In security video from her property, you can see a young bear coming up to her door, down her porch, and leaving behind a big mess. She said the bears come out at various times of the day, and it makes her scared to go outside, even if it’s just to walk her dog.

“I opened the door this morning and my porch it was torn to pieces,” said Chambers. “My chair was overturned, my bird seed in that can was everywhere the flowers were knocked over like they were trying to eat them or something I don’t know. I’m terrified.”

The Department of Natural Resources tells us that bear sightings are common around Spring and Summer. They said bears are looking for food and it’s important to be “Bear Wise.”

According to DNR’s website:

To help South Carolina residents better coexist with bears, Waldrop and the BearWise program offer these “Six At-Home BearWise Basics.”

Never feed or approach bears. Intentionally feeding bears or allowing them to find anything that smells or tastes like food teaches bears to approach homes and people looking for more.

Secure food, garbage and recycling. Food and food odors attract bears, so do not reward them with easily available food, liquids or garbage.

Remove bird feeders when bears are active. Birdseed and grains have lots of calories, so they are attractive to bears. Removing feeders is the best way to avoid creating conflicts with bears.

Never leave pet food outdoors. Feed pets indoors when possible. If you must feed pets outside, feed in single portions and remove bowls afterwards. Store pet food where bears cannot see or smell it.

Clean and store grills, smokers. Clean grills after each use and make sure that all grease, fat and food particles are removed. Store clean grills and smokers in a secure area that keeps bears out.

Alert neighbors to bear activity. See bears in the area or evidence of bear activity? Tell your neighbors and share info on how to avoid bear conflicts.

While people may be excited about seeing a bear, SCDNR wants them to remember that bears are wild animals and should be respected. Black bears are usually shy, evasive and non-aggressive toward people. People and black bears can live in the same area with little conflict by following some basic rules. For more information on living responsibly with

