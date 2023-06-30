Upstate man sentenced for child sexual abuse material

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General says a man pleaded guilty in Pickens County to child sexual abuse material charges.

Officials say Scott Hunter plead guilty on Wednesday to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, 2nd degree (distribution) and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 3rd degree (possession).

The Attorney General’s Office says “On August 24, 2017, Special Investigator Kevin Atkins with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office conducted a proactive investigation involving an online file-sharing network regarding the online distribution and possession of files depicting child sexual abuse material. Special Investigator Atkins downloaded child sexual abuse material from an IP Address, which traced back to the defendant.”

Officials say a search warrant was then executed, Hunter’s devices were forensically examined, and child sexual abuse was found on two devices.

A judge sentenced Hunter to five years in prison and will have to register as a Tier II sex offender, officials say.

