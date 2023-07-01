4 employees injured after chemical release at Oconee Co. plant

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Management said four people were injured following a chemical release at an Upstate plant on June 30.

Officials said the incident happened around 1:00 p.m. at the US Engine Valve manufacturing plant along SC-11.

According to officials, some form of quenching salt was released, and injured four employees. Officials added that one was airlifted to the hospital, and the other three were transported there for treatment. However, their current conditions are unknown.

Officials stated that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is currently investigating the cause of the incident. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.