Father, child killed after tree falls on their truck, authorities say

Kentucky authorities say a father and his stepdaughter were killed after a tree fell on their vehicle. (Source: WBKO)
By Brennan Crain and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say two people, including a child, died in a truck after a tree fell on the vehicle.

Kentucky State Police report they responded to what was reported as a crash in Butler County Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said Christopher Fulkerson, 49, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado with his 12-year-old stepdaughter when a tree from the east side of the roadway fell and hit the roof of the truck.

WBKO reports that Fulkerson and the girl were killed.

According to Butler County authorities, recent severe storms in the region may have contributed to the tree falling over.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Fetzer arrested after body found in barrel floating in Lake Thicketty in Cherokee County,...
Man charged after body found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
Luiz Pontez
Deputies, dive team searching for missing teen in Anderson County
Damaging winds and hail
FIRST ALERT - Severe storms possible Saturday with high weekend heat
31 suspects were arrested in a 12-hour warrant roundup. Left to right: Gene Watson, Brenda...
Laurens Co. deputies arrest 31 during warrant roundup
The Matthews-based megachurch did not list a reason for the withdrawal.
Elevation Church withdraws from Southern Baptist Convention

Latest News

Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
Rollercoaster in North Carolina shut down after crack discovered
Hot temperatures impact supports during campaign event
High temperatures impact thousands attending Donald Trump’s campaign event in Pickens
Aidan Theis, 18, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated...
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend while she slept at hotel
Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
Macron scraps trip amid rioting across France, as loved ones bury teen slain by police