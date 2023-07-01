High temperatures impact thousands attending Donald Trump’s campaign event in Pickens

Hot temperatures impact supports during campaign event
Hot temperatures impact supports during campaign event(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Temperatures reached over 90 degrees Saturday afternoon as thousands flocked to Pickens to attend former President Donald Trump’s campaign event.

Data from the National Weather Service showed that the temperatures reached 90 degrees just before 1:00 p.m. and had a heat index of 97 degrees.

Our crews at the event in Pickens said they’ve seen multiple people receive medical attention, and organizers have been passing out water.

Pickens Police Chief Randal Beach confirmed that multiple people passed out during the event. However, he was unsure how many people received medical attention due to the high temperatures.

FOX Carolina’s First Alert Weather team forecasts that temperatures could reach 92 degrees Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Fetzer arrested after body found in barrel floating in Lake Thicketty in Cherokee County,...
Man charged after body found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
Luiz Pontez
Deputies, dive team searching for missing teen in Anderson County
Damaging winds and hail
FIRST ALERT - Severe storms possible Saturday with high weekend heat
31 suspects were arrested in a 12-hour warrant roundup. Left to right: Gene Watson, Brenda...
Laurens Co. deputies arrest 31 during warrant roundup
The Matthews-based megachurch did not list a reason for the withdrawal.
Elevation Church withdraws from Southern Baptist Convention

Latest News

Suspicious package in Mauldin
Mauldin Publix reopens after officers investigate suspicious package
Rushingbrook Children’s Choir performs at Donald Trump's campaign event in Pickens
Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at Donald Trump's campaign event in Pickens
Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks ahead of Donald Trump's appearance in Pickens