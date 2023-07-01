High temperatures impact thousands attending Donald Trump’s campaign event in Pickens

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Temperatures reached over 90 degrees Saturday afternoon as thousands flocked to Pickens to attend former President Donald Trump’s campaign event.

Data from the National Weather Service showed that the temperatures reached 90 degrees just before 1:00 p.m. and had a heat index of 97 degrees.

Our crews at the event in Pickens said they’ve seen multiple people receive medical attention, and organizers have been passing out water.

Pickens Police Chief Randal Beach confirmed that multiple people passed out during the event. However, he was unsure how many people received medical attention due to the high temperatures.

FOX Carolina’s First Alert Weather team forecasts that temperatures could reach 92 degrees Saturday.

