NC Silver Alert issued for missing woman believed to be at-risk

Carolyn Payne and dog (Jenga)
Carolyn Payne and dog (Jenga)(N.C. Center for Missing Persons)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons says a Silver Alert was issued for a missing woman, believed to be suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Officials say to be on the lookout for 67-year-old Carolyn Payne who was last seen wearing tan pants and a white long sleeve blouse.

Officials say Payne was last seen at 9 Monty St in Asheville.

Payne reportedly left on foot with a 30 lb. black and white pug/Boston terrier named Jenga.

Officials say Payne is around 5′5 and weighs around 95 lbs. She has sandy brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

If you know anything, contact the Asheville Police Department.

