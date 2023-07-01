One dead following alleged home invasion in Spartanburg

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said officers are investigating after one person died following an alleged home invasion on July 1.

Officers said they responded to a home on George Street around 2:00 a.m. after someone reported a home invasion.

According to officers, they arrived at the scene, and someone directed them inside the house, where they found a man lying on the floor of a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Officers added that EMS tried to treat the victim, but they were pronounced dead at the scene. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 66-year-old Robert Bivings.

Officers stated that witnesses said the shooting was related to an earlier home invasion.

Officers are currently searching for multiple suspects, possibly two men. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spartanburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC.

