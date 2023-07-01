Officers investigating after suspicious package found at Mauldin Publix

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said officers are investigating after a suspicious package was found near the Publix along W Butler Road in Mauldin.

Officers are currently at the scene and said the area will be closed until they determine it is safe.

This situation is developing as officers investigate. We will update this story as we learn more.

