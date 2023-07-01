One injured following shooting at gas station in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating following a shooting that injured one person Friday night.

Deputies said they responded to the Li’l Cricket gas station along Southport Road at around 11:40 p.m. after the store’s clerk reported that a fight there had turned into a shooting.

According to deputies, when they arrived, the clerk told them everyone left, including the victim.

Deputies stated that the victim later went to the EMS station on Union Street, where he was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Deputies are still investigating this incident. We will update this story as we learn more.

