One injured following shooting at gas station in Spartanburg Co.

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating following a shooting that injured one person Friday night.

Deputies said they responded to the Li’l Cricket gas station along Southport Road at around 11:40 p.m. after the store’s clerk reported that a fight there had turned into a shooting.

According to deputies, when they arrived, the clerk told them everyone left, including the victim.

Deputies stated that the victim later went to the EMS station on Union Street, where he was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Deputies are still investigating this incident. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Fetzer arrested after body found in barrel floating in Lake Thicketty in Cherokee County,...
Man charged after body found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
Luiz Pontez
Deputies, dive team searching for missing teen in Anderson County
Damaging winds and hail
FIRST ALERT - Severe storms possible Saturday with high weekend heat
31 suspects were arrested in a 12-hour warrant roundup. Left to right: Gene Watson, Brenda...
Laurens Co. deputies arrest 31 during warrant roundup
The Matthews-based megachurch did not list a reason for the withdrawal.
Elevation Church withdraws from Southern Baptist Convention

Latest News

Senator Lindsey Graham at Trump's campaign event
Sen. Lindsey Graham booed during appearance at Trump’s campaign event in Pickens
Senator Lindsey Graham at Trump's campaign event
Senator Lindsey Graham boo'd while speaking at Donald Trump's campaign event
Donald Trump mentions Lindsey Graham during campaign event in Pickens
Hot temperatures impact supports during campaign event
High temperatures impact the thousands attending Donald Trump’s campaign event in Pickens