Sen. Lindsey Graham booed during appearance at Trump’s campaign event in Pickens

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Senator Lindsey Graham spoke at former president Donald Trump’s campaign event on Saturday and received boos from many in the crowd.

During the event, the crowd booed again when Trump mentioned Graham saying, “You can make mistakes on occasion,” adding “We’re going to love him.”

Following the event, Graham’s team released a statement saying, “not the first time he’s been booed and it probably won’t be the last.”

Graham grew up in the nearby town of Central and said he told Trump to come to Pickens.

I told President Trump come to Pickens.



This is Trump Country! https://t.co/twclQhIrt6 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 1, 2023

