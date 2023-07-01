Severe storms cause damage, thousands of outages across the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Severe storms with damaging winds swept through the Upstate early Saturday evening.

Duke energy reports thousands of customers are without power across Pickens, Anderson and Greenville, counties.

Additionally, thousands of customers are without power in Western North Carolina, according to Duke Energy.

The estimated time of restoration varies in different areas.

FOX Carolina’s First Alert Weather Team says a microburst occurred at the scene of a Trump rally in Pickens Co. just over an hour after the former president and attendees left the event.

The Pickens Police Department says crews will be cleaning the damage up for the remainder of the day.

Storm damage after Trump rally (WHNS)

Fox squirrel ridge rd (WHNS)

