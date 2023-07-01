Tree falls on 18-wheeler and truck, causing massive backup on i-85

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a tree fell on top of an 18-wheeler and Dodge truck on i-85.

Troopers say the incident took place around 8:00 p.m. on Friday on i-85 NB, near MM 8.

Troopers say both vehicles were travelling north when a tree fell on them, causing a massive traffic backup.

Officials say one person was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

