Cooling Center opens in Pickens Co. amidst extreme temps, power outages

Cooling Center opens doors to public(WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Pickens, The Red Cross, and Pickens E.M.A. say they’re opening a Cooling Center is opening doors to the public amidst extremely high temperatures and power outages.

As of Sunday afternoon 700 people are still without power in Pickens Co. following severe weather that swept through the area early Saturday evening.

FOX Carolina’s First Alert Weather Team says Pickens Co. is currently under a heat advisory and the heat index is at 103 degrees Fahrenheit as of Sunday afternoon.

High temperatures are likely to continue into tomorrow.

City officials say “In response to the devastating storm last evening and in an effort to ensure the well-being of our community members, the Red Cross, Pickens County Emergency Management, and the City of Pickens are pleased to announce the opening of a Cooling Center at Pickens First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The Cooling Center will provide a safe and comfortable environment for individuals to seek relief from the extreme temperatures.”

The cooling center is located at 406 E. Main St, Pickens, SC.

Officials say “The Cooling Center will be equipped with air conditioning, seating areas, and water stations to ensure visitors’ comfort and hydration. Additionally, trained staff and volunteers will be present to offer assistance and support to those in need.”

City officials say they are encouraging residents, especially vulnerable individuals such as the elderly, children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, to use the Cooling Center during the peak hours of heat.

