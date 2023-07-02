FIRST ALERT - Severe storms possible, dangerous heat Sunday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another round of strong to severe storms possible on Sunday, along with dangerous heat and humidity.

First Alert Headlines

First Alert Weather Day Sunday for potential severe storms

Potentially dangerous heat this weekend

Scattered storms linger for the Fourth of July

Nailing down the timing of storms as we head into the second half of the weekend continues to be tricky. But as the storms wrap up for Saturday, we look ahead to another round on the way for Sunday. The early morning hours look dry with a small chance for a spotty shower or storm along the North Carolina-Tennessee border mid to late morning. It’s the afternoon hours when developing storms could be strong to severe. A round of storms looks to start in the northern mountains around 1 PM and drop south into the Upstate by around 3 PM. This round dies down by around 6 PM giving us a little break for the evening. However, model show another line of storms moving in from the west around 9 PM, weakening as it heads east into the mountains and the Upstate through about midnight.

Any one of the storms bring with the potential for damaging straight-line winds, microbursts or large hail as well as plenty of lightning. Be on high alert again Sunday afternoon for any approaching storms and be ready to head inside when you hear the thunder. The risk is highest across the mountains, decreasing a little into the foothills and central part of the Upstate. And while the risk drops even further for the southern Upstate, don’t let your guard down completely. It’s the time of year where the heat and humidity means you can never completely rule out a strong to severe storm.

High heat and humidity is a big concern again on Sunday. We hit 90 for the first time this year both at GSP and in Asheville. It’s going to be another hot day with the humidity making things feel even worse. A heat advisory is in effect for Abbeville and Greenwood counties in South Carolina and Hart, Elbert and Franklin counties in Georgia from noon to 8 PM. These area are expected to reach heat indices or feels like temperatures upwards of 105. While the rest of the Upstate doesn’t get quite that hot, heat indices from 100 to 104 are likely so caution is still warranted. Make sure to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks form the heat and wear light-weight, light-colored and loose fitting clothing when outside.

Monday looks drier but just as hot with highs in the mid 90s in the Upstate. It’s a touch cooler in the mountains in the upper 80s. Even without the heat advisories, you still want to take precautions in the heat to avoid any heat related illnesses.

Thunderstorm chances tick back up for the Fourth of July. Don’t expect a washout but afternoon and evening storms could be an issues for all the holiday’s festivities. Keep an eye on the forecast for potential timing as we get a little closer.

