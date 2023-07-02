One dead after crash pins victim in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash on private property in Greenville County.

Troopers say the crash happened Saturday night just before 8:00 p.m. at 17 El Dorado Dr.

Troopers say a pedestrian was standing behind a 2013 Honda when a 2008 Ford pick-up truck struck the pedestrian from behind, pinning the victim in-between the cars.

Officials say the pedestrian died at the scene.

